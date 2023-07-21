Rafael Antonio Ching Companioni, MD
Specializzazioni e competenze
- Gastroenterology, Advanced interventional endoscopy, Internal Medicine
Affiliazioni
- Gastroenterologist: Advanced Endoscopist
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Clinical Faculty
- Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine
Formazione
- Medical School: Faculty of Medical Sciences of Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Cuba
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Metropolitan Hospital Center - New York Medical College, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Elmhurst Hospital Center - Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Advanced Endoscopy, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, PA
Certificazioni
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni
- Fellow, American College of Physicians
- Fellows-in-Training Award in Interventional Endoscopy
- Ching-Companioni RA, Johal AS, Confer BD, et al: Single-pass 1-needle actuation versus single-pass 3-needle actuation technique for EUS-guided liver biopsy sampling: a randomized prospective trial (with video). Gastrointest Endosc 94(3):551-558, 2021.
- Ching-Companioni RA, Diehl DL, Johal AS, et al: 19 G aspiration needle versus 19 G core biopsy needle for endoscopic ultrasound-guided liver biopsy: a prospective randomized trial. Endoscopy 51(11):1059-1065, 2019.
- Sy AM, Ching R, Olivares G, Vinas C, et al: Hispanic ethnicity is associated with increased morbidity and mortality in patients with alcoholic liver disease. Ann Hepatol 16(1):169-171, 2017.
- Syed U, Companioni R, Bansal R, et al: Diverticulitis in the young population: Reconsidering conventional recommendations. Acta Gastroenterol Belg 79(2):435-439. 2016.
- Vyas N, Companioni RC, Tiba M, et al: Association between serum vitamin D levels and gastric cancer: A retrospective chart analysis. World J Gastrointest Oncol 8(9):688-694, 2016.
- Syed U, Ching Companioni RA, Alkhawam H, Walfish A. Amyloidosis of the gastrointestinal tract and the liver: clinical context, diagnosis and management. Eur J Gastroenterol Hepatol 28(10):1109-1121, 2016
Capitoli e commenti del Manuale