Paul H. Chung, MD
Specializzazioni e competenze
- Urology, Peyronie disease, Urinary incontinence, Urethral stricture disease, Genitourinary reconstruction, Erectile dysfunction
Formazione
- Medical School: Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
- Internship: General Surgery, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
- Residency: Urology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
- Fellowship: Male Genital Reconstruction, Prosthetics, and Trauma, University of Washington, Seattle, WA
- Research Fellowship: National Institutes of Health Clinical Research Training Program, Bethesda, MD
Certificazioni
- American Board of Urology
Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni
- Fellow, American College of Surgeons
- Over 75 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Capitoli e commenti del Manuale