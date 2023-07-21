skip to main content
Jerrold T. Bushberg, PhD, DABMP, DABSNM

Specializzazioni e competenze

  • Nuclear medicine physics, Medical health physics, Radiation science

Affiliazioni

Formazione

  • Doctorate, Radiological Physics, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN

Certificazioni

  • American Board of Medical Physics, nuclear medicine physics and medical health physics
  • American Board of Science in Nuclear Medicine

Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni

