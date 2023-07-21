skip to main content
MSDManuale MsdVersione per i pazienti
Donald W. Black, MD

Specializzazioni e competenze

  • Psychiatry, Behavioral Addictions, Personality Disorders

Formazione

  • Medical School: University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, UT
  • Residency: Psychiatry, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA
  • Fellowship: Psychiatric Epidemiology, University of Iowa

Certificazioni

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology

Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni

  • America's Top Doctors (book series): 11th Edition-14th Edition
  • Castle Connolly America's Top Doctors (digital guide): 2016-2021
  • 2016 Scientific Achievement Award, National Center for Responsible Gambling
  • Editor in Chief, Annals of Clinical Psychiatry
  • Distinguished Life Fellow, American Psychiatric Association

Capitoli e commenti del Manuale