Skene gland cysts develop near the opening of the urethra when the ducts to the Skene glands are blocked.

Skene gland cysts are very rare.

Many people with Skene gland cysts have no symptoms or only minor irritation.

Large cysts may cause pain during sexual activity or sometimes during urination.

Doctors can usually diagnose these cysts during a pelvic examination, but sometimes ultrasonography or cystoscopy is done to confirm the diagnosis.

Cysts that cause symptoms can be removed.

Very rarely, abscesses develop and are treated with antibiotics, then removal of the cyst or creation of a permanent opening in the cyst.

Skene glands, also called periurethral or paraurethral glands, are located around the opening of the urethra.

External Female Genital Anatomy

Skene gland cysts are rare. They form if the duct to the gland is blocked, usually because the gland is infected. If these cysts become infected, urinary tract infections may develop.

Symptoms of Skene Gland Cyst Most Skene gland cysts are less than 1/2 inch (about 1 centimeter) in diameter and do not cause any symptoms. Some cysts are larger and cause pain during sexual activity. Sometimes cysts cause pain during urination. If large enough, a cyst may block the flow of urine through the urethra. In such cases, the first symptoms may be a hesitant start when urinating, dribbling at the end of urination, and retention of urine. If a urinary tract infection develops, women may have a frequent, urgent need to urinate, and urination may be painful. Very rarely, Skene gland cysts become infected and form an abscess. Abscesses are tender, painful, and swollen. The skin over the ducts appears red. Most women do not have a fever. Skene Gland Cyst Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Diagnosis of Skene Gland Cyst A pelvic examination

Sometimes ultrasonography or cystoscopy During a pelvic examination, doctors can usually feel Skene gland cysts or abscesses if they are large enough to cause symptoms. However, ultrasonography or a flexible viewing tube to view the bladder (cystoscopy) may be used to confirm the diagnosis.