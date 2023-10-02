skip to main content
MSD Manual
Actinic Keratoses

ByJulia Benedetti, MD, Harvard Medical School
Reviewed/Revised Oct 2023 | Modified Nov 2023
Actinic keratoses (solar keratoses) are precancerous growths caused by long-term sun exposure.

  • Many years of sun exposure can cause actinic keratoses to develop on the skin.

  • Actinic keratoses are rough and scaly and appear in various colors.

  • The diagnosis is usually based on a doctor's evaluation.

  • Growths can be removed by physical means or by various treatments applied to the skin.

(See also Overview of Sunlight and Skin Damage.)

Actinic keratoses are very common. As people age, they are likely to develop them. Actinic keratoses can progress to squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer. Growths that do not progress to squamous cell carcinoma may go away or stay actinic keratoses. Growths that go away may return.

In addition to many years of sun exposure, other risk factors for actinic keratoses include older age, an impaired immune system, blond or red hair, blue eyes, and skin type I or II (see table Fitzpatrick Skin Type Classification).

Table
Table

Fitzpatrick Skin Type Classification

Skin Type

Typical Features

Tanning Ability

I

Pale white skin; red or blond hair; blue/green eyes; freckles

Always burns, never tans

II

Fair skin; red or blond hair; blue, hazel, or green eyes

Burns easily, tans with difficulty

III

Darker white; any eye or hair color

Sometimes mild burn, gradually tans

IV

Light brown skin

Burns only slightly, tans easily

V

Brown skin

Rarely burns, easily tans darkly

VI

Dark brown or black skin

Never burns, always tans darkly very easily

Symptoms of Actinic Keratoses

Actinic keratoses are usually pink, red, or, less commonly, gray or brown. They feel rough and scaly.

The growths frequently develop in sun-exposed areas (for example, lips, bald scalp, face, neck, or the backs of hands and forearms).

Actinic Keratosis on the Scalp
Hide Details
This photo shows an irregular reddish patch with adherent yellowish tan scale.
DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Diagnosis of Actinic Keratoses

  • A doctor's examination

Doctors diagnose actinic keratoses by looking at and touching them. Because of their rough texture, actinic keratoses are often easier to feel than see. Doctors also differentiate them from seborrheic keratoses, which can look similar to actinic keratoses.

Treatment of Actinic Keratoses

  • Physical removal or products applied to the skin

People should take precautions to minimize the damaging effects of the sun (see sunburn prevention). Damage that is already done is difficult to reverse.

Actinic keratoses are treated depending on the number of growths, where the growths are located, and what therapy people can tolerate.

If a person has only a few growths or is unable to tolerate other treatments methods, doctors usually remove them by freezing them with liquid nitrogen (cryotherapy) or scraping (curetting) them off. These treatment options are the quickest but have a higher risk of leaving a scar compared to other treatment options.

Another treatment is photodynamic therapy, in which a chemical preparation is applied to the skin and then artificial light is applied to the growths. This therapy causes a sunburn-like appearance. The main advantage of photodynamic therapy is that it typically entails fewer days overall of skin redness, scaling, and irritation. People may need more than one treatment session.

If a person is not helped by any of these treatments, doctors may do a biopsy to rule out squamous cell carcinoma.

Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.