Cherry angiomas are common noncancerous (benign) lesions. They are small collections of abnormally dense blood vessel growth and range in color from bright red in fair skin to violet in dark skin. Cherry angiomas can increase in number with age.

Treating cherry angiomas is usually not necessary unless there are symptoms like bleeding. Treatment is sometimes also done for cosmetic reasons. Cherry angiomas can be treated by using an electric needle (electrodesiccation), freezing them with liquid nitrogen (cryotherapy), injecting a solution into the blood vessels that form the angioma (sclerotherapy), or by using laser therapy (especially pulsed-dye lasers).