Chronic paronychia is recurring or persistent inflammation of the nail fold, typically of the fingernails.

(See also Acute Paronychia.)

Chronic paronychia occurs almost always in people whose hands are chronically wet (for example, dishwashers, bartenders, and housekeepers), particularly if they have hand eczema, diabetes, or an impaired immune system. The yeast Candida is often present, but its role in causing chronic paronychia is unclear because eliminating the yeast completely does not always cure the condition. Chronic paronychia may be the result of an irritant skin inflammation (dermatitis) in addition to the presence of Candida.

The nail fold (the fold of hard skin at the sides of the nail plate where the nail and skin meet) is painful, tender, and red as in acute paronychia, but pus usually does not accumulate. Often there is loss of the cuticle (the skin at the base of the nail) and separation of the nail fold from the nail plate (the hard part of the nail). A space then forms that allows irritants and microorganisms to enter. The nail can become distorted.

Chronic Paronychia Hide Details This image shows red, swollen nail folds and the loss of the cuticles as seen in chronic paronychia. © Springer Science+Business Media

The doctor makes the diagnosis of chronic paronychia by examining the affected finger.