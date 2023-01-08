Stasis dermatitis is inflammation of the skin of the lower legs resulting from the pooling of blood and fluid.

(See also Overview of Dermatitis.)

Stasis dermatitis occurs in people who have chronic swelling (edema) resulting from chronic venous insufficiency of the lower legs, which is damage to leg veins that prevents blood from flowing normally; heart failure; or lymphedema.

Stasis dermatitis usually occurs on the shins but can also affect other areas that are prone to swelling such as the arms after radiation therapy to the lymph nodes.

Symptoms of Stasis Dermatitis At first, the skin is itchy, red, scaly, and thickened, usually on the shins. Eventually, areas of the skin may break down and form an open sore (ulcer). Ulcers sometimes become infected with bacteria, causing cellulitis (a bacterial infection of the skin), and are usually painful. Stasis Dermatitis (Open Sore) Hide Details In this photo of a person with stasis dermatitis, the skin is broken down, forming an open sore (ulcer). Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD. When chronic venous insufficiency is the cause, the skin can turn yellow-brown, varicose veins (dilated, twisted veins) usually develop, and the skin may become hard, thick, painful, and tender. This complication is called lipodermatosclerosis. Lipodermatosclerosis gives the lower leg an inverted bowling pin shape with enlargement of the calf and narrowing at the ankle. Chronic Venous Insufficiency (Skin Changes) Hide Details Chronic venous insufficiency causes the skin to be discolored and to develop scaling, weeping, and crusting. The changes are easily visible in people with light skin (top) and people with dark skin (bottom). Images provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Diagnosis of Stasis Dermatitis The appearance of the skin and presence of chronic venous insufficiency

Possibly ultrasonography Doctors diagnose stasis dermatitis in people who have the characteristic skin changes and other symptoms of leg swelling and chronic venous insufficiency. Sometimes more extensive evaluation and imaging tests (such as ultrasonography) are needed.