Panniculitis is characterized by tender, red or purple bumps (nodules) that originate deep in the layer of fat beneath the skin (the subcutaneous layer). They tend to be large, measuring several centimeters in diameter.

The bumps are most common on the legs and arms and occur less often on the buttocks, trunk, and face.

This photo shows red bumps (nodules) beneath the skin on the thighs of a person who has panniculitis.

People may have symptoms of general bodywide inflammation such as fever, joint and muscle pain, and feeling ill.