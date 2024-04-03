Corticosteroids

Medications or chemicals applied directly to the skin

Sometimes baricitinib, ritlecitinib, or methotrexate

Alopecia areata can be treated with corticosteroids. For small bald patches, corticosteroids are typically injected under the skin of the bald patch, and minoxidil may be applied directly to the bald patch as well. For larger patches, corticosteroids can be applied to the scalp or, more rarely, taken by mouth.

Other treatments for alopecia areata involve applying chemicals, such as anthralin, diphenylcyclopropenone, or squaric acid dibutylester to the scalp to induce a mild irritant reaction or mild allergic reaction, which sometimes promotes hair growth. These treatments are usually given to people who have widespread hair loss and who have not been helped by other treatments.

For more severe cases, people may be given methotrexate taken by mouth. This medication may be combined with corticosteroids taken by mouth. Baricitinib and ritlecitinib, medications called Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors (which are used in treating other autoimmune and blood disorders), are useful in treating alopecia areata.

Sometimes doctors use psoralen and ultraviolet A light therapy (PUVA) in people for whom conventional therapy does not work. This therapy is not widely used because of its limited success and the high relapse rates of people who use it.

The doctor and person may choose to allow alopecia areata to resolve on its own, which sometimes happens without treatment in milder cases. In some people, the hair may grow back in several months. In people with widespread hair loss, regrowth is less likely.