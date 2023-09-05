Beard ringworm is a dermatophyte (fungal) infection, generally of the beard area.

(See also Overview of Fungal Skin Infections.)

Tinea barbae is a type of dermatophytosis. It is most often caused by the fungus Trichophyton mentagrophytes or Trichophyton verrucosum.

Tinea barbae usually causes superficial, circular patches, but deeper infection may occur. Tinea barbae is rare. Most skin infections in the beard area are caused by bacteria, not fungi.

Beard Ringworm (Tinea Barbae) Image Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Diagnosis of Tinea Barbae A doctor's examination of the beard area

Examination of plucked hairs or a culture Doctors diagnose tinea barbae by examining plucked hairs under a microscope or by doing a culture (the process of growing an organism in a laboratory for identification) or biopsy.