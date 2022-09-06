You can have your baby in a:

Hospital

Independent birthing center

Home

Hospitals are where most women in the United States have their babies. A hospital may not seem like a comfortable place. But they have the doctors, nurses, and equipment to take care of any unexpected problems you or your baby might have.

A birthing center is a medical facility that has a more homelike environment than a hospital. It may allow more flexibility (such as allowing visitors at all times or letting you go home sooner). Some birthing centers are in hospitals. Other birthing centers are separate facilities that have arrangements with nearby hospitals to handle any complications.

Home birth isn't usually recommended. Although most births have no problems, even healthy women at full term can have sudden, serious problems that no one can predict. Many of these problems are hard to treat at home and can put your baby's health at risk.