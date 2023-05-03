What are the types of abortion?

There are 2 types of abortion:

Surgical

Medical

In a surgical abortion, the fetus is removed from your uterus through your vagina. Usually the doctor puts a suction device through your cervix (the opening to your uterus). A surgical abortion is often called a dilation and evacuation (D & E) or a dilation and curettage (D & C) with suction.

In a medical abortion, the doctor gives you medicine that makes your uterus contract and push the fetus out.