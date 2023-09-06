The umbilical cord is the tube full of blood vessels that connects you to your baby while you're pregnant. The cord comes out of the baby's belly button, which is called the umbilicus. The umbilical cord carries blood with nutrients and oxygen from your placenta to your baby. When you give birth, usually the baby is delivered first and then the umbilical cord comes out after the baby.

A prolapsed umbilical cord is an umbilical cord that has fallen out in front of your baby during delivery. When this happens, the umbilical cord can get pinched shut between your baby and your pelvic bones. This cuts off the baby's blood supply, which can be rapidly fatal.