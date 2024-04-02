How does the female reproductive system work?

How does the female reproductive system work?

The main activities of the female reproductive system include:

Puberty: Getting your body ready to have babies

Menstrual cycle: The monthly cycle of egg production and bleeding

Pregnancy: Conceiving and growing a baby

A newborn girl's ovaries already have all the eggs she will ever have. But these eggs can't become babies until the girl's reproductive system goes through a series of changes called puberty. During puberty:

Hormones (chemical messengers) released by the brain cause the ovaries to develop

The developing ovaries release the female sex hormone estrogen

Estrogen causes the rest of the reproductive system to develop

In the monthly menstrual cycle:

An egg matures and is released (a process called ovulation)

The lining of the uterus swells up with blood vessels so it's ready to accept the egg if it gets fertilized by a man's sperm

A fertilized egg attaches to the lining of the uterus and starts growing OR

The egg doesn't get fertilized, so it doesn't attach, and the lining of the uterus comes off and is released as menstrual blood

If a woman doesn't become pregnant, the menstrual cycle repeats about once a month. Women have a menstrual cycle until about middle age. Menopause is when the cycles stop.

Conception is when a man's sperm joins with (fertilizes) a woman's egg. Fertilization usually happens in one of the fallopian tubes.

The fertilized egg travels down the fallopian tube into the uterus

The fertilized egg attaches to the inside wall of the uterus and starts growing

It grows into a fetus and a placenta—the placenta is what attaches the fetus to the uterus

The reproductive system is controlled by hormones. Hormones are chemical messengers made in certain parts of your body that travel through the blood to signal other parts of the body what to do.

Some hormones come from the pituitary gland in the brain. Reproductive hormones from the pituitary gland rise and fall each month and trigger the menstrual cycle. If you become pregnant, your reproductive organs produce other hormones that turn off your menstrual cycle and signal the uterus to grow and support the baby. After birth, another hormone signals your breasts to make milk to feed your baby.