The main symptom is:

Pink or white painless bumps less than a quarter inch (about 0.2 to 0.5 centimeters) across that are shaped like a dome with a dimple in the center

The bumps may get very red and itchy—sometimes this happens when they are about to go away. But if you scratch them, you can get more of them by spreading the virus on the skin around the bumps.

You can get bumps anywhere on your skin except the palms of your hands and bottoms of your feet.