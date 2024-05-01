What are lymphangiomas?
Lymphangiomas are bumps in the skin filled with a clear or blood-tinged fluid. They are caused by overgrown lymph vessels. Lymph vessels transport lymph throughout the body. Lymph is a clear fluid containing white blood cells that help the body fight infection.
Lymphangiomas are uncommon
They usually show up between birth and age 2 years
They aren’t cancerous
DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
What are the symptoms of lymphangiomas?
Can appear as tiny bumps or as large growths that misshape the body
Are mostly yellowish tan in color, but a few are reddish or purple
Don’t itch or hurt
Let out a clear or pinkish liquid if broken open
How do doctors treat lymphangiomas?
Lymphangiomas don’t usually need treatment.
Surgery to remove a lymphangioma isn’t recommended. Lymphangiomas grow deep and wide below the skin, and they tend to grow back after surgery.