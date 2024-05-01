skip to main content
Lymphangiomas

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised May 2024
What are lymphangiomas?

Lymphangiomas are bumps in the skin filled with a clear or blood-tinged fluid. They are caused by overgrown lymph vessels. Lymph vessels transport lymph throughout the body. Lymph is a clear fluid containing white blood cells that help the body fight infection.

  • Lymphangiomas are uncommon

  • They usually show up between birth and age 2 years

  • They aren’t cancerous

What are the symptoms of lymphangiomas?

  • Can appear as tiny bumps or as large growths that misshape the body

  • Are mostly yellowish tan in color, but a few are reddish or purple

  • Don’t itch or hurt

  • Let out a clear or pinkish liquid if broken open

How do doctors treat lymphangiomas?

Lymphangiomas don’t usually need treatment.

Surgery to remove a lymphangioma isn’t recommended. Lymphangiomas grow deep and wide below the skin, and they tend to grow back after surgery.

