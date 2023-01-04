What are the symptoms of SJS and TEN?

What are the symptoms of SJS and TEN?

Symptoms of SJS and TEN usually start 1 to 3 weeks after starting a medicine. The first symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Cough

Inflamed, red eyes

Body aches

Later symptoms include:

Flat, red rash on your face, neck, and trunk, which spreads to the rest of your body

Blisters that form and peel easily

Blistering in your mouth, eyes, and vagina

In SJS, skin peels off small areas of your body. In TEN, the areas are larger and more of your skin is affected. The more skin that peels off, the more dangerous it is.