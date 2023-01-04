skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
QUICK FACTS

Pyoderma Gangrenosum

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Jan 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

What is pyoderma gangrenosum?

Pyoderma gangrenosum is a skin disease in which you get large sores on your skin, usually on your legs.

  • It happens most often in people ages 25 to 55

  • Doctors don't know what causes it, but it often happens in people who have another health problem, such as inflammatory bowel disease

  • Sometimes it happens to skin that's recently been injured

  • You get small bumps or blisters that become open sores

  • Treatments include dressings, creams, and medicines

What causes pyoderma gangrenosum?

Doctors don't know exactly what causes pyoderma gangrenosum, but they think it involves a problem with your immune system. Pyoderma gangrenosum is more common in people who have certain other health problems, such as:

What are the symptoms of pyoderma gangrenosum?

Symptoms of pyoderma gangrenosum include:

  • A red bump or blister that becomes an open, painful sore that grows quickly

  • Raised area around the sore that is dark or purple

  • Fever

  • General feeling of illness

Sores from pyoderma gangrenosum can get worse from:

  • Biopsy (taking out part of the tissue to look at under a microscope)

  • Cleaning dead skin from the wound (called debridement)—although debridement usually helps wounds heal, debriding the sores of pyoderma gangrenosum makes them worse instead of better

Symptoms can sometimes spread to other areas, such as your belly area, bones, lungs, or muscles.

How can doctors tell if I have pyoderma gangrenosum?

Doctors can usually tell if you have pyoderma gangrenosum by looking at the sores.

How do doctors treat pyoderma gangrenosum?

Doctors treat pyoderma gangrenosum using:

  • Dressings to protect your skin

  • Corticosteroids

  • Sometimes medicine to calm down your immune system

Doctors don't usually do surgery, because it makes the sores worse.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.