Periodontitis is a severe form of gingivitis. Gingivitis is caused by plaque. Plaque is a sticky film full of germs that builds up on your teeth. Plaque that stays on your teeth for more than a few days and hardens is called tartar.

The buildup of tartar on your teeth below the gums causes periodontitis. The tartar irritates your gums and allows germs to grow. First, this causes gingivitis. If you don't get treated, the germs eventually weaken the tissue and bone that hold your teeth. Then your teeth get loose and eventually fall out.

You usually get periodontitis from:

Not brushing and flossing enough

Not getting regular cleanings at the dentist

Periodontitis happens faster in some people than others, even when they have the same amount of tartar. You may be more likely to get periodontitis if you have: