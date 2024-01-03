Anorexia is an eating disorder. People with anorexia limit their food intake even though they continue to lose weight. They are preoccupied with thoughts of food and may deny that they have a problem. If you have anorexia, you do one of two things:

Eat very little

Eat a lot at one time (binge eat) and then make yourself throw up (purge)

As a result you lose more weight than is healthy for your age and size. You may lose so much weight you become seriously ill or even die. Despite looking thin and ill, you stay convinced you're too fat.

Anorexia may be caused by social pressures to be thin. The disorder can run in your family.