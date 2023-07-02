skip to main content
Premature Ejaculation

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Jul 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
What is premature ejaculation?

Ejaculation is when semen is released from the penis (when you come). Premature ejaculation is when you ejaculate too soon, typically before sex or right after starting sex.

  • Premature ejaculation is usually caused by anxiety, other emotional issues, or sexual inexperience

  • Premature ejaculation often causes stress for couples

  • Therapy can help most men delay ejaculation

What causes premature ejaculation?

Premature ejaculation is almost always caused by:

  • Anxiety

  • Other emotional issues

  • Sexual inexperience

If you haven't had sex for a while, you're more likely to ejaculate prematurely.

What are the symptoms of premature ejaculation?

Premature ejaculation is having an orgasm too soon, usually before penetration or very quickly afterward. There aren't other symptoms.

How do doctors treat premature ejaculation?

Behavior modification therapy can:

  • Help lessen your anxiety

  • Teach you ways to delay ejaculation

Doctors also may have you do things to make your penis less sensitive, such as:

  • Wearing a condom during sex

  • Putting numbing medicine on your penis before sex

If you seem very anxious or upset, doctors may prescribe antidepressant medicine.

Delaying ejaculation

With practice, almost all men can learn to delay ejaculation for 5 to 10 minutes or longer. These techniques teach you how to be aroused without ejaculating:

  • Stop-and-start technique: stop sex when you feel you're about to have an orgasm and then start again after about 30 seconds

  • Squeeze technique: stop sex when you feel you're about to have an orgasm, then squeeze the tip of your penis for 10 to 20 seconds and start again after about 30 seconds

You may try these first while masturbating. Later you can do them with your partner.

