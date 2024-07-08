What's acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)?
Acute respiratory distress syndrome is when you have sudden difficulty with your breathing.
ARDS is a certain kind of severe breathing problem when your lungs fill up with fluid
ARDS causes low oxygen levels in your blood
Many diseases that injure your lungs can cause ARDS
You feel short of breath and your lips and/or skin turn blue
Without treatment, ARDS is often fatal
You will need extra oxygen and sometimes a ventilator (breathing machine)
What causes ARDS?
Lung problems: Pneumonia, choking on food (aspiration), smoke inhalation (like from a fire)
Severe injuries: Burns, drowning, major trauma with shock
Bodywide problems: Severe infection
Other organ problems: Heart failure, pancreatitis
Some of the diseases that cause ARDS can also damage other organs besides your lungs. You may have problems with your kidneys, heart, liver, or brain.
How do doctors know I have ARDS?
Doctors base the diagnosis on:
Blood tests to measure the amount of oxygen and carbon dioxide in your blood
Chest x-ray
They may do other tests to look for the cause of ARDS or see what other organs are affected.
How do doctors treat ARDS?
You'll need to be in an intensive care unit (ICU). An ICU is an area in the hospital for people who are seriously ill. Doctors will treat the problem that caused ARDS and:
Give you extra oxygen
Sometimes put you on a ventilator or noninvasive ventilation using a special mask