What are the symptoms of urinary tract obstruction?

What are the symptoms of urinary tract obstruction?

Symptoms of urinary tract obstruction depend on where the obstruction is, how quickly it happens, and how severe the blockage is.

Symptoms include:

Severe pain on one side of your belly or one side of your back below your ribs

Decreased urine flow

Urinating more often at night

Nausea and throwing up

You may have a fever and pus or blood in your urine, if the obstruction causes a urinary tract infection.