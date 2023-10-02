When you have hardening of your arteries (atherosclerosis), your arteries clog up with hard, fatty material. Pieces of this fatty material can break off and float in your blood until they get stuck in a small blood vessel. If enough of that material gets into blood vessels in one organ, that organ can fail.

Atheroembolic kidney disease most often happens after you have surgery or a procedure involving your aorta (the largest artery in your body). Pieces of fatty material stuck to the wall of your aorta can break off by accident during the procedure and travel to your kidneys. Sometimes the fatty material breaks off on its own.

The fatty material can also block blood vessels in other organs in your belly, such as your intestines or pancreas.