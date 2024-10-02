A shoulder sprain is a tear in the ligament that holds your collarbone (also called clavicle) to your shoulder blade (at the acromion).

If the ligaments that connect the collarbone to the back of the shoulder blade are completely torn or almost completely torn, the collarbone separates from the shoulder blade. This is called a shoulder separation.

Ligaments are short, tough bands of tissue that hold your bones together at a joint.

Your ligament may be partially or completely torn

Shoulder sprains are common, especially among people who play sports

Your shoulder will be painful and tender

You may need a sling or, if the injury is severe, surgery