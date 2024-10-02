skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
Quick Facts
QUICK FACTS

Shoulder Sprains

(Shoulder Separation; AC Separation)

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Oct 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

What is a shoulder sprain?

A shoulder sprain is a tear in the ligament that holds your collarbone (also called clavicle) to your shoulder blade (at the acromion).  

If the ligaments that connect the collarbone to the back of the shoulder blade are completely torn or almost completely torn, the collarbone separates from the shoulder blade. This is called a shoulder separation.

Ligaments are short, tough bands of tissue that hold your bones together at a joint.

  • Your ligament may be partially or completely torn

  • Shoulder sprains are common, especially among people who play sports

  • Your shoulder will be painful and tender

  • You may need a sling or, if the injury is severe, surgery

Anatomy of a Shoulder Joint

What causes a shoulder sprain?

A shoulder sprain is usually caused by falling on your shoulder or outstretched arm. It's a common injury for people who do high-speed or contact sports, such as:

  • Rugby

  • Football

  • Skiing

  • Jet-skiing

What are the symptoms of a shoulder sprain?

Your shoulder joint is:

  • Painful

  • Tender

How can doctors tell if I have a shoulder sprain?

Your doctor will do:

How do doctors treat a shoulder sprain?

Treatment depends on how bad your shoulder sprain is.

For a mild shoulder sprain, doctors will:

  • Have you wear a sling to rest your shoulder

  • Have you do exercises to keep your joint working

For a severe shoulder sprain, doctors will:

  • Do surgery on your shoulder

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.