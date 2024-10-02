What is a shoulder sprain?
A shoulder sprain is a tear in the ligament that holds your collarbone (also called clavicle) to your shoulder blade (at the acromion).
If the ligaments that connect the collarbone to the back of the shoulder blade are completely torn or almost completely torn, the collarbone separates from the shoulder blade. This is called a shoulder separation.
Ligaments are short, tough bands of tissue that hold your bones together at a joint.
Your ligament may be partially or completely torn
Shoulder sprains are common, especially among people who play sports
Your shoulder will be painful and tender
You may need a sling or, if the injury is severe, surgery
Anatomy of a Shoulder Joint
What causes a shoulder sprain?
A shoulder sprain is usually caused by falling on your shoulder or outstretched arm. It's a common injury for people who do high-speed or contact sports, such as:
Rugby
Football
Skiing
Jet-skiing
What are the symptoms of a shoulder sprain?
Your shoulder joint is:
Painful
Tender
How can doctors tell if I have a shoulder sprain?
Your doctor will do:
How do doctors treat a shoulder sprain?
Treatment depends on how bad your shoulder sprain is.
For a mild shoulder sprain, doctors will:
Have you wear a sling to rest your shoulder
Have you do exercises to keep your joint working
For a severe shoulder sprain, doctors will:
Do surgery on your shoulder