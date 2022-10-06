skip to main content
Shoulder Separation

(AC Separation)

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Oct 2022
What is a shoulder separation?

A shoulder separation is a tear in the ligament that holds your collar bone (also called clavicle) to your shoulder blade (at the acromion).

Ligaments are short, tough bands of tissue that hold your bones together at a joint.

  • Your ligament may be partially or completely torn

  • Shoulder separations are common, especially among people who play sports

  • Your shoulder will be painful and tender

  • You may need a sling or, if the injury is severe, surgery

Anatomy of a Shoulder Joint

What causes a shoulder separation?

A shoulder separation is usually caused by falling on your shoulder or outstretched arm. It's a common injury for people who do high-speed or contact sports, such as:

  • Rugby

  • Football

  • Skiing

  • Jet-skiing

What are the symptoms of a shoulder separation?

Your shoulder joint is:

  • Painful

  • Tender

How can doctors tell if I have a shoulder separation?

Your doctor will do:

How do doctors treat a shoulder separation?

Treatment depends on how bad your shoulder separation is.

For a mild shoulder separation, doctors will:

  • Have you wear a sling to rest your shoulder

  • Have you do exercises to keep your joint working

For a severe shoulder separation, doctors will:

  • Do surgery on your shoulder

