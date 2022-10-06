What is a shoulder separation?

A shoulder separation is a tear in the ligament that holds your collar bone (also called clavicle) to your shoulder blade (at the acromion).

Ligaments are short, tough bands of tissue that hold your bones together at a joint.

Your ligament may be partially or completely torn

Shoulder separations are common, especially among people who play sports

Your shoulder will be painful and tender

You may need a sling or, if the injury is severe, surgery