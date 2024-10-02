A knee sprain is a tear in or painful stretch of one or more of the ligaments that hold your knee in place. Ligaments are short, tough bands of tissue that hold your bones together at a joint.

Knee sprains:

Usually happen when you twist your leg

Can be mild, moderate, or severe depending on whether the ligament is stretched, partly, or fully torn

Often involve more than one ligament

Cause pain and swelling

Don't show up on x-rays, but doctors may do an MRI

Are treated by P rotecting the area, R est, I ce, C ompression, and E levation ("PRICE")

Often require a knee brace

Sometimes require surgery

The cartilage "shock absorber pads" inside your knee may also be injured.

See a doctor if you're unable to stand or walk.

Holding the Knee Together