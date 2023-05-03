What are the symptoms of motion sickness?

The main symptom of motion sickness is:

Feeling like you want to throw up (nausea)

The nausea can be very bad. Most people are miserable. Often you throw up. Even if you do, the nausea doesn't go away.

Other symptoms you might have are:

Dizziness

Cold sweat

Extra spit in your mouth

After motion sickness begins, it usually doesn't start getting better until you stop moving. But, most people who are on a boat for a long trip feel better a few days into the trip when they get used to being on the boat, but some people feel seasick for several days. After people work on boats or airplanes for a while, they rarely get motion sickness.