The virus spreads:

Through the air, in droplets that an infected person spreads through a cough or sneeze

Through touching things that infected people have touched after wiping or blowing their nose

Flu season in the United States lasts from November through March. Each year, millions of people get the flu and thousands die.

The flu virus changes a little bit from year to year. These changes can cause problems:

Some changes make the virus more deadly

New vaccines have to be made each year

Sometimes the changes in the flu virus make it both more likely to spread and more deadly. This happens a few times every hundred years and causes huge worldwide flu epidemics. These epidemics kill millions of people around the world. Fortunately, because the virus keeps changing, this ultra-dangerous flu eventually changes to a less dangerous one.