What is the New World screwworm?

What is the New World screwworm?

The New World screwworm (NWS) is a species of fly, known by the scientific name Cochliomyia hominivorax.

The fly lays its eggs in open wounds or body cavities (for example, nasal passages) of warm-blooded animals such as farm animals, wildlife, pets, or humans. After the eggs hatch, the larvae (maggots) feed on living tissue, which is called NWS myiasis.

NWS myiasis is a zoonotic disease (a disease passed between animals and people).