Vaccines are a way of getting your body ready to fight off certain infections. Vaccines teach your immune system how to fight off certain diseases. They don't fight infections after you're sick, like medicines do. Instead, vaccines help you avoid getting sick in the first place or, if you do get infected, they can help you fight the disease so you are not as sick.

Each vaccine works to prevent only one type of infection. For example, the flu vaccine only helps prevent the flu. You may need to get some vaccines several times for them to be fully effective. Because vaccines are usually given by shot (injection), several vaccines are often combined into one shot so that you get fewer shots.