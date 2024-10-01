What are hereditary and acquired C1 inhibitor deficiency?

What are hereditary and acquired C1 inhibitor deficiency?

Hereditary and acquired C1 inhibitor deficiency are also known as hereditary and acquired angioedema. Angioedema is swelling of your face, lips, tongue, and throat that is usually caused by an allergic reaction. But angioedema can also be caused by a certain problem with your immune system.

Hereditary angioedema (also called hereditary C1 inhibitor deficiency) is an immune system problem you're born with

Acquired angioedema (also called acquired C1 inhibitor deficiency) is an immune system problem caused by another illness or condition

Hereditary and acquired angioedema are like angioedema caused by an allergic reaction, but they don't itch and you don't get hives (red, itchy, raised patches on the skin).

Your lips, tongue, and throat may swell, which can cause trouble breathing

You may feel sick to your stomach and throw up

Doctors can use medicines to treat and prevent the swelling