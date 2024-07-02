What is a pheochromocytoma?
A pheochromocytoma is a type of tumor that makes hormones that raise your blood pressure. Most pheochromocytomas grow in your adrenal glands. Your adrenal glands are located on top of your kidneys.
Some pheochromocytomas are cancerous but most aren't
Pheochromocytomas are often caused by genetic diseases
Pheochromocytomas usually happen between ages 20 and 40
You have high blood pressure that sometimes comes and goes
You may have headaches, sweating, and feel your heart beating fast and pounding
Doctors usually do surgery to take out a pheochromocytoma
What causes a pheochromocytoma?
Pheochromocytomas are often caused by rare genetic diseases, such as:
You can also get pheochromocytoma without having one of these diseases. Doctors don't know the cause of pheochromocytoma in these people.
What are the symptoms of a pheochromocytoma?
Symptoms include:
Fast, pounding heart
Sweating
Feeling light-headed when standing
Fast breathing
Cold and clammy skin
Severe headaches
Symptoms often come and go and may feel like a panic attack.
How can doctors tell if I have a pheochromocytoma?
Doctors test for a pheochromocytoma using:
Blood and urine tests
CT (computed tomography) scan or MRI (magnetic resonance imaging)
If you have a pheochromocytoma, doctors may also do genetic tests to see if a rare condition is causing a pheochromocytoma.
How do doctors treat a pheochromocytoma?
Doctors give you medicine to control your blood pressure and then do:
Surgery to remove the tumor