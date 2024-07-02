Glands make and release hormones.

Hormones are chemicals that stimulate other cells or tissues into action. Because hormones are in your blood, they travel throughout your body. They can affect many organs at the same time.

You have 2 adrenal glands, 1 above each kidney. The adrenal glands release several different hormones that help control your blood pressure, heart rate, balance of water and salt, response to stress, and some male-type sex features.

What are nonfunctional adrenal masses? An adrenal mass is a lump or growth on your adrenal gland. Nonfunctional adrenal masses are masses that don't release adrenal hormones.

What causes nonfunctional adrenal masses? Causes of nonfunctional adrenal masses include: Noncancerous growths

Cancer

Cysts (fluid-filled sacs)

Bleeding inside the adrenal gland

Infections that spread to the adrenal gland

What are the symptoms of a nonfunctional adrenal mass? Usually, you won't have any symptoms. But if the mass was caused by bleeding you may: Have belly pain

Feel weak or dizzy

How can doctors tell if I have a nonfunctional adrenal mass? Doctors often find an adrenal mass when looking at CT (computed tomography) scans or MRIs (magnetic resonance imaging) you had for a different problem. To see if the adrenal mass is making adrenal hormones they’ll do: Blood tests