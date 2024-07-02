Glands make and release hormones.

Hormones are chemicals that stimulate other cells or tissues into action. Because hormones are in your blood, they travel throughout your body. They can affect many organs at the same time.

You have 2 adrenal glands, 1 above each kidney. The adrenal glands release several different hormones that help control your blood pressure, heart rate, balance of water and salt, response to stress, and some male-type sex features.

What is Cushing syndrome? In Cushing syndrome, you have too much of the adrenal hormone called cortisol. Cushing syndrome is usually caused by your adrenal glands making too much cortisol

People with Cushing syndrome often have a very round face, hair loss, depression, and thin skin that bruises easily

Treatment for Cushing syndrome depends on what's causing it—you may need surgery or radiation

What causes Cushing syndrome? Cushing syndrome is usually due to: Your adrenal glands making too much cortisol

Your adrenal glands may make too much cortisol if you have: A tumor in your adrenal glands that releases cortisol

Cancer elsewhere in your body (such as lung cancer) that releases a hormone that triggers the adrenals to make cortisol

What is Cushing disease? Cushing disease is a little different from Cushing syndrome. In Cushing disease, an overactive pituitary gland tells your adrenals glands to make too many hormones. Cushing disease usually happens when there is a tumor on your pituitary gland. Doctors remove the tumor with surgery or destroy it with radiation.

What are the symptoms of Cushing syndrome? Symptoms include: Large amounts of belly fat and fat at the top of your back (called a "buffalo hump")

Round, swollen face

Thin skin that bruises easily and heals slowly

Purple streaks that look like stretch marks on your chest and belly

Getting tired easily

Sometimes, extra face and body hair

In females, sometimes hair loss Children with Cushing syndrome grow slowly and stay short. Over time, if your Cushing syndrome is untreated, you may have: Osteoporosis

High blood pressure

Increased chance of getting infections

How do doctors tell if I have Cushing syndrome? Doctors will do: Urine and blood tests to measure your cortisol levels at different times of the day, and sometimes before and after taking special medicine

Blood tests to measure pituitary hormones

Sometimes, CT (computed tomography) scan or MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) to check for tumors in the body