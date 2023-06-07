What are chronic venous insufficiency and post-thrombotic syndrome?

Chronic venous insufficiency is damage to your leg veins that keeps your blood from flowing normally.

Phlebitis is inflammation of one of your veins. It's often caused by a blood clot in your vein. Post-thrombotic syndrome is a problem that happens after you've had phlebitis.