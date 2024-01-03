What are chalazions and styes?
Chalazions and styes are painful lumps on your eyelid. Chalazions and styes start out with similar symptoms and look a lot alike.
A chalazion is a pimple caused by a blocked oil gland in your eyelid—it isn't infected
A stye is a staph infection at the base of an eyelash
Chalazions usually go away on their own in 2 to 8 weeks
A stye usually breaks open after about 2 to 4 days, and then it goes away on its own
Putting a hot compress on your eye may help a chalazion or stye go away faster
Doctors sometimes have to let the pus out of a stye by making a small cut with a tiny scalpel blade
What are the symptoms of a chalazion or a stye?
Your eyelid will have a small lump that is:
Red
Painful
Swollen
Irritated or tender
Chalazion symptoms usually go away after a few days, but there may be a lump for up to 8 weeks.
A stye usually breaks open after 2 to 4 days, letting some pus out and then going away.
How can doctors tell if I have a chalazion or a stye?
Doctors can tell if you have a chalazion or a stye by examining your eyelid.
How do doctors treat a chalazion or a stye?
Chalazions and styes usually go away on their own. To ease the pain and help them heal:
Put a clean, warm, wet compress on your eyelid for 5 to 10 minutes, 2 or 3 times a day
Don't try to pop it
Clean your eyelids with mild soap and water
Don't use your contact lenses or eye makeup until they heal
If your chalazion lasts longer than 8 weeks, your doctor may:
Drain the fluid
Give you a corticosteroid shot in your eyelid
If your stye doesn't go away on its own, or is very painful, your doctor may:
Give you antibiotics
Let the pus out by making a small cut with a tiny scalpel blade