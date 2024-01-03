What are the symptoms of a chalazion or a stye?

Your eyelid will have a small lump that is:

Red

Painful

Swollen

Irritated or tender

Chalazion symptoms usually go away after a few days, but there may be a lump for up to 8 weeks.

A stye usually breaks open after 2 to 4 days, letting some pus out and then going away.