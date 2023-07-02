Your epiglottis is a flap of tissue in your throat below your tongue. It helps keep food from going down your windpipe when you swallow. If your epiglottis swells up, it can block your windpipe so you can’t breathe.

Epiglottitis is a bacterial infection of your epiglottis.

The most common symptoms of epiglottitis are severe sore throat and noisy, hard breathing

Epiglottitis is life-threatening, because you won't be able to breathe if your windpipe gets blocked

Epiglottitis is especially dangerous in children because they have small windpipes that can get blocked quickly

Doctors treat epiglottitis with antibiotics and usually put a breathing tube in the windpipe to keep it from swelling shut

To help prevent epiglottitis, get your child the Hib vaccine—doctors give it to children as part of their routine shots

Children and adults who may have epiglottitis should go to the hospital emergency department right away.