What are the main parts of the throat?

The important parts of your throat include:

Tonsils

Uvula

Voice box

Epiglottis

The tonsils are two lumps of tissue at the back of your mouth, one on either side of your throat. Tonsils help fight off infection. Tonsils are largest in children and get smaller as children grow up.

The uvula is a piece of tissue that you see hanging down in the back of your throat between the tonsils.

The voice box is also known as your larynx. It contains your vocal cords and makes the sound and words of your voice.

Your epiglottis is a flap of cartilage in front of your voice box. When you swallow, it covers the opening to the larynx so food and water doesn't go into your lungs.