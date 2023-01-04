What is a polyp of the colon or rectum?

A polyp is a round, smooth growth inside a hollow space in your body. For example, you may have polyps in your nose or on your vocal cords.

Your colon is your large intestine. Your rectum is a pouch at the end of your colon where stool is stored until you pass it. Polyps often grow in your colon (large intestine) or your rectum.

Locating the Large Intestine

You may have one polyp or a large number of them

Colon polyps are often harmless, but some are cancerous or may become cancerous

Certain conditions that run in families can cause polyps

Polyps may grow on a stalk (a thin stem that joins the polyp to the intestinal wall)

The larger the polyp, the greater the chance it's cancerous

Polyps may cause bleeding from your rectum

Doctors check for polyps with a colonoscopy

Doctors treat polyps by removing them

Polyps that are initially harmless can develop into colon cancer, which is why doctors remove them during a colonoscopy.