What are the symptoms of an anal fissure?

Symptoms usually happen during or right after passing stool and can include:

Pain in your anus

Bleeding (a small amount)

Sometimes, itching

The pain can last from several minutes to several hours and happens again when you pass more stool.

Anal fissures that cause symptoms for less than 6 weeks are called acute. Those that cause symptoms for longer are called chronic.