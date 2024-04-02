What is tuberous sclerosis?
Tuberous sclerosis is a rare genetic disorder in which many hard, tuber-shaped tumors grow in your child's brain and sometimes other organs such as the heart, kidneys, and lungs. Some of the growths are cancerous.
The most common symptoms include seizures (usually infantile spasms), skin growths and colored patches, and learning and behavior problems
Doctors suspect the disorder based on your child's symptoms and confirm it by genetic tests
There's no cure but medicines sometimes help relieve symptoms
Repeat imaging studies help identify new tumors early on, when treatment is more likely to be successful
What causes tuberous sclerosis?
Tuberous sclerosis is caused by an abnormal gene.
Sometimes, the baby inherits the abnormal gene from a parent. Other times, the baby is the first person in the family to have the abnormal gene.
What are the symptoms of tuberous sclerosis?
The symptoms vary and are more severe in some children than in others.
The first symptom may be seizures, particularly the type of seizures called infantile spasms
Often your child's skin has colored patches, flat spots, lumps, and bumps
Patches may form at the back of your child's eye (retina), which can affect vision
Often in children, the surfaces of the permanent teeth are pitted
Tumors cause symptoms that vary depending on where the tumor grows:
Brain tumors can cause headaches, seizures, or intellectual disabilities and can slow a child’s development
Kidney tumors can cause high blood pressure, stomach pain, and blood in the urine
Lung tumors (often in teenage girls) can cause breathing problems
Heart tumors form before birth and have no symptoms
This photo shows an ash-leaf–shaped patch. These patches appear on many people who have tuberous sclerosis complex.
This photo shows red bumps consisting of blood vessels and fibrous tissue (angiofibromas) across the middle of the face of a person with tuberous sclerosis complex.
This photo shows a medium-brown, flat spot that is the color of coffee with milk (café-au-lait spot).
This photo shows small fleshy bumps (fibromas) that grow around and under the toenails and fingernails (Koenen tumors) in people who have tuberous sclerosis complex.
How do doctors know my baby has tuberous sclerosis?
Doctors may suspect tuberous sclerosis if your baby has seizures and delayed development along with certain skin changes.
Your child’s doctor will do an eye exam to check for eye problems
The doctor will order an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) or ultrasound (scans showing detailed pictures of the inside of your body) to check for tumors
A genetic test to check for the damaged gene may be done to confirm the diagnosis
Sometimes, doctors see tumors in a baby’s heart or brain during an ultrasound done before the baby is born.
How do doctors treat tuberous sclerosis?
There's no cure for tuberous sclerosis.
Doctors will recommend treating your child’s symptoms with:
Medicines to treat seizures or high blood pressure
Sometimes surgery to remove tumors
Sometimes a medicine to shrink the tumors
Special schooling and physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech and language therapy for developmental difficulties
Procedures to remove skin growths
How can I prevent tuberous sclerosis in my baby?
Tuberous sclerosis can't be prevented.
However, if tuberous sclerosis runs in your family and you're planning on having children, you can get genetic tests to see if you carry the gene that can causes tuberous sclerosis. Genetic counseling can help determine the risk of your child having the disorder.