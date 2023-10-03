Appendicitis is inflammation (swelling) and infection of your appendix. The appendix is a small finger-shaped organ attached to your large intestine.

The appendix is an organ that doesn’t have a necessary function. You don't need your appendix to live a healthy life.

Appendicitis is most common in teens and young adults and rare before the age of 1

Symptoms include belly pain (usually in the lower right belly), low fever (100 to 101° F [37.7° to 38.3° C]), and throwing up

It can be hard for doctors to tell if your child has appendicitis or another problem—they'll do blood tests and ultrasound

Appendicitis is a medical emergency and your child will need surgery