Treatments depend on how severe the curve is.

A small curve may not need treatment. But doctors will check it regularly to see if it gets worse.

In more severe cases, treatment should be started as early as possible and may include:

A brace to try to keep the spine straight

Physical therapy to keep scoliosis from getting worse

Surgery to join backbones together

To treat scoliosis, a brace may be worn to keep the spine straight.

Your child may feel badly about having scoliosis or be upset about the treatment. Talking to a professional counselor may help your child feel better.