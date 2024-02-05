What is an abdominal wall defect?

An abdominal wall defect is a gap in the skin and muscles of the belly. The intestines come out through the gap and are exposed to air.

Abdominal wall defects are birth defects that are visible right after birth

Your baby's intestines bulge out through a gap in the belly

The gap is usually in or near the belly button

Sometimes the intestines are covered by a thin membrane

If the intestines are not covered by a membrane, they can be irritated by amniotic fluid before birth

Your baby will need surgery to put the intestines back in the belly and close the gap

Babies with abdominal wall defects often have other birth defects or genetic problems (such as Down syndrome).