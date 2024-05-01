What are the symptoms of hammer toe?

What are the symptoms of hammer toe?

The toe is bent so the middle part of it is higher than normal. The higher part can rub on your shoe, causing:

Corns (hard cone-shaped bumps of skin on the top of the smaller toes, particularly over a joint)

Open sores

Shoes with low and narrow toes may be painful to wear. You may also get pain in the ball of your foot.