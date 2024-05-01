A bunion can develop when something forces your big toe in toward your other toes. Causes of bunions include:

Rolling your foot in when you walk (overpronation), which is most common if you have flat feet

Wearing tight or pointy shoes, particularly with high heels

Once you have a bunion, pressure or stress on it makes it inflamed. Inflammation causes pain and swelling. Eventually you may have permanent pain and swelling (osteoarthritis).