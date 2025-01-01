Older Adults Living Alone

In the United States as of 2023, nearly 30% of the almost 60 million older adults who live in the community (as opposed to an institution, such as a nursing home) live alone, and that percentage increases with age. Among women aged 75 years or older, about 40% of those who live in the community live alone. Men are more likely to die before their wives, and widowered or divorced men are more likely to remarry than are widowed or divorced women. As a result, there are 3 times as many widows (9 million) as widowers (2.9 million). Even so, in 2023 more than half of community-dwelling adults who were 65 years or older lived with their spouse or partner.

Living alone can present many challenges:

People who live alone are more likely to be poor, and poverty is increasingly more likely the longer they live alone.

Many older adults who live alone say they feel lonely and isolated.

Because eating is a social activity for most people, some older adults who live alone do not prepare full, balanced meals. Some older adults have medical or dental problems that interfere with appetite, eating, or digestion. Thus, undernutrition becomes a concern.

Among people with health problems or difficulty seeing or hearing, it is all too easy for new or worsening symptoms of disease to go unnoticed.

Many older adults who live alone have problems following directions for prescribed treatments.

Despite these challenges and problems, most older adults who live alone express a keen desire to maintain their independence. Many fear being overly dependent on others and wish to continue to live alone despite the challenges they face. Engaging in regular physical and mental activities and staying connected with others help older adults who are living alone maintain their independence.

People returning home from a hospital stay, particularly after surgery, may benefit from having a discussion with a social worker or health care professional about any extra services that will be needed. Such services, which may include home health aides or visiting nurses, can help ensure that older adults resume living independently.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic (which made face-to-face communication difficult), many community-based mental health and social care providers have increased their capacity to provide services remotely, using technology.

Staying connected Studies have shown that older adults who lack social interaction (are socially isolated) tend to have more health problems than those who are not socially isolated. Older adults who live alone may need to make an effort to avoid social isolation. Many older adults find that volunteering is a good way to use skills and life experiences to contribute to society. Hundreds of organizations in the United States welcome the skills of older adults. An example is Senior Corps, a program of the Corporation for National and Community Service. Senior Corps programs include the Foster Grandparent Program, the Senior Companion Program, and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). Some older adults also find taking classes a good way to keep their minds active and to connect with others in their communities. Many communities, school districts, and colleges offer continuing education classes for all people and even some designed with older adults in mind. Hobbies and social groups may also help older adults maintain social connections and physical fitness. Some older adults rediscover a hobby that was put aside when free time was more occupied with work and family concerns. Other people may want to explore new interests.